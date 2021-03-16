Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for COVID-19; quarantined in Singapore

Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery centre in Singapore.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities.