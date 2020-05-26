Ritiesh Deshmukh shares emotional TikTok video on father Vilasrao Deshmukh's 75th birth anniversary

On Tuesday, 'Housefull 4' actor Ritiesh Deshmukh remembered his father, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, on 75th birth anniversary. Ritiesh posted an emotional TikTok video where he was seen hugging his father's clothes.
In the video, Ritiesh was seen hugging his father's kurta and bandhgala as the song 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin' can be heard playing in the background. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Happy Birthday PAPPA, Miss You everyday. #VilasraoDeshmukh75"
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "Very very touching, Rietesh was always an excellent actor, today you prove how good you are as son. Your love for your father & these emotions almost made me cry. Pray for peace & happiness in your life."
"I lost my father a month ago... Felt very emotional after seeing this video..
When u loose a parent, u gain God," wrote another.
Riteish Deshmukh's wife actress Genelia D'souza also penned down a heartfelt post. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Riaan’s teacher asked him “What are you most proud of” .. His answer was. “My Ajoba”.. You are our pride Pappa.. We feel your presence everyday and know that you are looking after us wherever you are..
You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa."
Check out the post here:
Actor Riteish Deshmukh had revealed that he hopes to make a film on the life of his father, the late former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh. He said he is waiting for the right script that will entertain the audience as well as do justice to his father's journey.
"It is one of those miraculous journeys of a human being. He started off as a sarpanch (head of Gram Sabha) and went on to become Chief Minister of a state. Many a time, people have written scripts about his life and asked me to make a film but it is not easy," said Riteish.
He added: "When a subject is so close to your heart then you forget objectivity. Just suppose, I make a film on his life and people say I have shown only the good things about him and not shown the other side of his life.
If somebody else makes it, then I will say, 'he wasn't like this, he never used to talk like this and certain things never happened in his life'. So, there will always be difference in opinions when you make films on such subjects."
Inputs from IANS.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)