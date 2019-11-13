Riteish, Sidharth promotes Marjaavaan on Twitter with Hilarious pictures

Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra have reunited as the on-screen protagonist and antagonist with Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The duo was last seen together in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain and the film still holds a special place in their fans’ hearts. With less than two days left for Marjaavaan to release, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra have posted throwback pictures of each other and they are straight-up hilarious.
Riteish declared war on social media when he posted a picture of Sidharth from his modelling days and it left everyone in splits. He posted it with a caption, “हाय मैं #Marjaavaan @SidMalhotra – ufffff ये तो posing की height हो गयी!!!!”
Sidharth Malhotra, being the sport that he is, replied with an equally funny image of Riteish Deshmukh. He captioned that picture as, “Haaye main “darr” jaawaan!!! @Riteishd yeh “height” toh main match nahi kar paunga????????”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)