Riteish, Sidharth promotes Marjaavaan on Twitter with Hilarious pictures

Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra have reunited as the on-screen protagonist and antagonist with Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The duo was last seen together in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain and the film still holds a special place in their fans’ hearts. With less than two days left for Marjaavaan to release, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra have posted throwback pictures of each other and they are straight-up hilarious.