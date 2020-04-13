Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh enact Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's romantic song 'Mera dil bhi kitna paagal hai'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday made a TikTok video featuring himself and his wife and actor Genelia enacting an iconic song from Sanjay Dutt's 'Saajan'.

In the video, the star couple is seen professing 'love in lockdown' by enacting in reprised version of the famous romantic song 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai.' The 'Housefull' actor posted the video on Instagram. Both the actors could be seen sitting in their balcony while shooting the video.