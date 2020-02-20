Riteish Deshmukh to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Nagraj Manjule's trilogy

New Delhi: On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's of the birth anniversary, Marathi epic - 'Sairat' - director Nagraj Manjule announced that he will be bringing a trilogy on the mighty Chhatrapati starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Manjule took to Twitter to announce the trilogy in which he will be joining hands with music composer duo Ajay-Atul.

"This will be like standing on the threshold of a dream, today on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj's birthday. It is a matter of great happiness to tell that we are bringing Riteish Deshmukh along with Ajay Atul for trilogy of Chhatrapati Shivaji," tweeted Manjule in Marathi.