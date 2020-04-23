Riteish Deshmukh imitates funny dialogue between Salman Khan and reality show singer

Riteish Deshmukh has come up with a hilarious TikTok video, where he imitates a funny conversation between Salman Khan and Asma Rafi, a contenstant of a singing reality show that happened a few years ago.

In the original episode of the singing reality show, Salman Khan had requested the contestant to sing his popular song "Chunari chunari" (from the 1999 superhit "Biwi No. 1") in Arabic. Asma, who hails from Oman, said she only knew the Hindi version -- that too, learnt with great difficulty. When the superstar asked her to sing any other Arabic song, she replied with a smile: "Na kar Salman na Kar!"

In the hilarious TikTok video, Riteish Deshmukh imitates Asma while someone mouths Salman's lines from behind!

Riteish has been keeping fans entertained during the lockdown period by sharing many funny TikTok videos featuring himself.

In a recent video, the actor and his wife Genelia performed to the melodious number "Mera dil bhi kitna paagal hai" from the musical hit "Saajan". The song was originally filmed on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.