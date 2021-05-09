Riteish Deshmukh gives shoutout to wife Genelia on Mother's Day, says 'being a father is walk in the park'

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh gave a shout out to wife Genelia Deshmukh and marked the day with adorable pictures of her.

The 'Apna Sapna Money Money' actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he penned down a sweet note on behalf of him, kids Riaan and Rahyl and their pet dog Flash.

The post features three photos, the first showcases the 'Jaane Tu Ya Jane Naa' actor holding hands with son and taken him for a walk, on the other hand, Genelia is seen teaching cooking to the elder son. The third picture showcases Genelia hugging their pet dog and showering love on him.

Celebrating the spirit of motherhood on the special occasion of Mother's Day, Riteish wrote, "Being a father for a lifetime is a walk in the park compared to being a mother for a day. #happymothersday @geneliad we love you - Flash, Riaan & Rahyl."