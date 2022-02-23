Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan wrap up shoot of Kookie Gulati's 'Visfot'

Director Kookie Gulati’s 'Visfot' wrapped up this week in Mumbai. The film brings Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan together after a decade-long gap.

'Visfot', the official Hindi adaptation of the Venezuelan 2012 Oscar entry, 'Rock, Paper and Scissors', also features Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza as leading ladies.

The film has been shot at live locations in Mumbai and pits two of the city’s diametrically opposite worlds against each other. The shooting for the film commenced late last year and was completed a few days ago, following all health and safety protocols.

Sanjay Gupta, who picked the rights to the original, and worked the project up from ground zero, says, “Kookie, Riteish and Fardeen, and the entire cast and crew ensured we had a smooth run. By far, it’s been one of my most chilled out projects ever - planned and executed meticulously. The team had everything in control and I pride myself in them, and in the film they have put together, without any delays and hiccups.”

Summing up his experience, Kookie Gulati says, “I can’t thank Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir enough for trusting me with this film. I also have to thank the team for being cooperative and ensuring that everything falls into place and runs smoothly. Riteish, Fardeen, Krystle and Priya have been phenomenal as actors - especially Fardeen who was facing the camera after so long. It’s easily one of my most memorable experiences.”

The film is bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and T-Series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan to shoot ‘Visfot’ climax in Mumbai suburbs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:07 PM IST