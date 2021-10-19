Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan-starrer 'Visfot' goes on floors

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Fradeen Khan's upcoming thriller movie "Visfot" began production in Mumabi on Tuesday.

Kookie Gulati, who recently helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "The Big Bull", is directing the film.

Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, "Visfot" is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film "Rock, Paper, Scissors".

It marks the reunion of Khan and Deshmukh after 2007 comedy "Heyy Babyy".

Gulati took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard, announcing the start of the project. "New journey #Visfot," he wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

"#Visfot Day 1: The journey begins- Thrilled to collaborate with @_sanjaygupta #BhushanKumar @kookievgulati @priyabapat and my dearest friend #FardeenKhan," Riteish Deshmukh announced on Instagram.

According to the makers, the film "thrives on the collision between Mumbai's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises." Khan, who returns to the screen after the 2010 film "Dulha Mil Gaya", and Deshmukh's characters will be seen on "opposite sides of the fence", the makers added.

"Visfot" is presented by T-Series and Gupta, known for directing films like "Shootout at Wadala", "Kaabil" and "Mumbai Saga".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:35 PM IST