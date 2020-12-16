Riteish Deshmukh Birthday Special: The story of a doting dad in pictures

Riteish Deshmukh has been a part of many films in Bollywood and has delivered many hit films. He is considered as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and his choice of films since his debut has been quite distinct. The Marjaavan actor has gone from portraying negative roles to comedy roles to female roles and much more. His acting skills have won many hearts. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. The actor has been a part of Bollywood since 2003.

Riteish has a huge fan base on social media. He is only an amazing actor but also a doting father. He never fails to give us family goals whenever we see him with his children, and this time too, he proved that he is the best when it comes to papa duties.