Riteish Deshmukh Birthday Special: The story of a doting dad in pictures

Riteish Deshmukh has been a part of many films in Bollywood and has delivered many hit films. He is considered as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and his choice of films since his debut has been quite distinct. The Marjaavan actor has gone from portraying negative roles to comedy roles to female roles and much more. His acting skills have won many hearts. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. The actor has been a part of Bollywood since 2003.
Riteish has a huge fan base on social media. He is only an amazing actor but also a doting father. He never fails to give us family goals whenever we see him with his children, and this time too, he proved that he is the best when it comes to papa duties.
Some of their videos together prove he enjoys every moment with them. After his movie, Housefull 4 crossed the 150-cr mark at the box-office, Riteish Deshmukh took up the Bala Challenge with his sons and shared this super cute video.
Riteish Deshmukh and his sons were seen dressed up as lions for a Halloween party. Riteish Deshmukh only wore the headgear of the costume while his sons looked adorable in the lion costume. The trio looked adorable dancing to the tune of the song Bala, from Riteish Deshmukh's movie Housefull 4.
Take a look at some of their adorable pictures & videos
Riteish Deshmukh tied a knot to actor Genelia Deshmukh in 2012 and has two sons from his marriage. His eldest son's name is Riaan Deshmukh while their youngest son's name is Rahyl Deshmukh.
Apart from being a cool father, Riteish Deshmukh also teaches his sons moral rights and life lessons. Riteish Deshmukh, along with his wife, has decided that they will visit each state in India, every year for their sons to learn about India's culture.
