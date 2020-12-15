Riteish Deshmukh Birthday Special: From 'Housefull' to 'Rann' - movies to binge-watch

Riteish Deshmukh is considered as one of the biggest actors in Bollywood and his choice of films since his debut has been quite distinct. The Marjaavan actor has gone from portraying negative roles to comedy roles to female roles and much more. His acting skills have won many hearts. Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in several Marathi films. The actor has been a part of Bollywood since 2003. Take a look at some of the best movies of Ritiesh which released a decade back.