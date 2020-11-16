Riteish Deshmukh and his boys sport Diwali outfits made from his mother's old saree

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with fervour, but in a subdued manner under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BMC announced a ban on the use of crackers and fireworks in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Riteish also took to social media and shared the same message and wrote, "Let's celebrate a Cracker Free Diwali -- Diwali is Deepotsav."

Last month, Riteish shared that he has given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks for a cause.

"I have given up non-vegetarian food, black coffee and aerated drinks. I want to keep my body healthy. And eventually, when the time comes for donating my organs, people should say, 'Jaate jaate healthy organs chhod kar gaya' (he left healthy organs)," said Riteish.

Genelia also delved into how her perspective of looking at things changed after she turned vegetarian a couple of years ago.

"Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago... I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough, but I was determined to make it worke On my journey, I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them, but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals..." the actress said.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot in 2012. Talking about raising the kids, Genelia said: "I think it's very important for the kids to experience both rural and city life, given the fact that Riteish had city and rural upbringing, while I have (been bred in the) city."

"Keeping the kids close to nature and animals is the best," added Genelia.

Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of their debut Bollywood film, "Tujhe Meri Kasam" (2003), and co-starred in films like "Masti" (2004) and "Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya" (2012).