Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:14 AM IST

Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan to shoot ‘Visfot’ climax in Mumbai suburbs

'Visfot' marks Fardeen Khan's re-entry into Bollywood after an 11-year-hiatus
FPJ Web Desk
Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Visfot', which went on floors last month, will have its climax shot in the suburbs of Mumbai from November 21.

The film, which marks Fardeen Khan's re-entry into Bollywood after an 11-year-hiatus, is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Krystle D'souza and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles.

'Visfot' is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry to the Academy Awards that year for the Best Foreign Language film section.

The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between the chawls of Dongri and the high-rises of the city of Mumbai and will be shot in real locations.

The film's team had recently organised a muhurat pooja during the last leg of Navratri with the key cast and crew members.

Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in 'Heyy Babyy' and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

'Visfot', presented by T-Series and Sanjay Gupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Gupta.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:14 AM IST
