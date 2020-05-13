Rishi Kapoor's terahvi: Alia, Ranbir, Karisma, Riddhima arrive to offer prayers

Mumbai: Late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, and the family held a puja ceremony on Tuesday, on the occasion of Terahvi -- 13th day following his death -- at their home in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the rituals.

In one of the images, Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir can be seen performing puja.

"Your legacy will live on forever...We love you," she captioned the image.