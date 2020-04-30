Rishi Kapoor's funeral performed at Chandanwadi crematorium, nation mourns passing off a legend

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning 8:45 AM at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He was 67. His last rites were performed later in the day at around 3-4 PM in the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Lines, Mumbai.
Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his Twitter account before an official statement was released by the Kapoor family.
A destroyed Amitabh, mourned the loss of his long-time friend Rishi and wrote: "He's gone! Rishi Kapoor, gone. Just passed away. I am destroyed!"
It was earlier reported that the 67-year-old actor had been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with his wife Neetu Kapoor at his side.
Soon after Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, the Kapoor family issued a statement which read: "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."
They added, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.
Post his return to India, Kapoor's health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to the state.
However, his demise shocked the entire nation. Among many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh, Dharmendra, Salman Khan and others, India's Prime Minister also mourned the demise of Rishi Kapoor.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled his family and fans. He wrote, "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."
Later in the day, Rishi's remains were taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members. Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu, brother Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were among the others who attended the funeral.
Mumbai Police had reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Instead, his body was driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi.
Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.
The world suffered with the demise of two legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor within the span of 24 hours.
With that said, the legendary humans are gone, but will never be forgotten.
Rest.In.Peace
