Rishi Kapoor's funeral performed at Chandanwadi crematorium, nation mourns passing off a legend

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning 8:45 AM at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He was 67. His last rites were performed later in the day at around 3-4 PM in the Chandanwadi crematorium at Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on his Twitter account before an official statement was released by the Kapoor family.

A destroyed Amitabh, mourned the loss of his long-time friend Rishi and wrote: "He's gone! Rishi Kapoor, gone. Just passed away. I am destroyed!"

It was earlier reported that the 67-year-old actor had been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with his wife Neetu Kapoor at his side.

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan's tweet, the Kapoor family issued a statement which read: "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."