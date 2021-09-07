Rishi Kapoor's 69th birthday celebrated

On September 4, Rishi Kapoor would have turned 69 had he lived. His close friend writer-director Rumy Jafry threw a birthday party for his departed pal, where some of Rishi's close friends and family joined in. Rumy shares, “We celebrated Chintuji's 69th Birthday at our home with Neetuji, Shatrughan Sinha, Hanan Jafry, Anu Ranjan, Lali Dhawan, Shashi Ranjan, Mohini Chabria, David Dhawan, Pammi Gautam, and Randhir Kapoor. My wife made the sweetest cake with a dafli, a guitar, nag champa agarbatti, Twitter symbol, his book, paya, and a bottle of Black Label. These were things that were close to his heart! He shall live forever in our hearts.”

Recalling his long association with Rishi, Rumy gets nostalgic, “I first met him when I was only 19. A mere child! I told him I wanted to be a writer. He laughed and said, ‘First experience life, love, pain, heartbreak suffering. Only then you can be a writer.’ Nonetheless, I was determined. When Chintuji did Shreemaan Aashique (a remake of Shagird), the writer Kamlesh Pandey was too busy to do the dialogues. So Chintuji got me the job. We became friends for life. He gave an interview to Screen’s Ali Peter John where he said, ‘I’ve met a very talented director called Raj Kumar Santoshi and a very talented writer named Rumy Jafry.’ Coming from him meant a lot.”

Rumy adds, “The entire industry sat up and took notice of me. After that, there was no looking back. Rishi and Randhirji were both like my brothers. Krishnaji, their mother, treated me like a son. When my daughter got married last month in Hyderabad, Neetuji and Randhirji flew to Hyderabad for the occasion. However, Randhirji is in poor health. There can never be another Rishi Kapoor. He was unique, unstoppable, yaaron ka yaar (a great friend among friends).”

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:00 AM IST