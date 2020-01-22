Rishi Kapoor shares rare photo of Mughal-e-Azam cast with Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini

Rishi Kapoor, who often likes to share anecdotes or past memories on social media, has once again shared another golden moment. On Tuesday, he shared a rare photograph of the cast of Mughal-e-Azam posing with Italian filmmaker Roberto Rossellini on the sets of the film.

“For the film Mughal-e-Azam aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors,” Rishi Kapoor captioned the photograph.

On the photo, you can see K. Asif along with lead actors Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala and Dilip Kumar–with Rossellini in an all-white suit. It seemed like the filmmaker had arrived on the day when they were shooting ‘Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ song.