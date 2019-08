Rishi Kapoor praises Sara Ali Khan for carrying her luggage without any help

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor heaped praises on Sara Ali Khan for setting an example of how celebrities should behave at the airport.

While celebrities seem larger than life, sporting airport looks and surrounded by bodyguards, Sara was seen lugging her suitcases without any help.

The 23-year-old actor was returning to Mumbai from her trip to Lucknow on Tuesday when she was spotted handling her own luggage, unlike many other celebrities.

Among many others who hailed Sara for handling her own luggage was Kapoor, who lauded her on social media.

"Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!" he tweeted, quoting a news article.