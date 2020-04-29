Rishi Kapoor Health Update: Actor admitted to hospital in Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to a report on Indian Express, he wasn’t well.His brother Randhir told the newspaper that he bad been hospitalised. Kapoor returned to India in September last year after undergoing cancer treatment in New York.

Kapoor spend almost a year in New York for treatment. On his return home, Rishi was quoted saying, “Cancer can be dealt with, but my biggest problem was having patience. It is traumatic of course, but I was lucky to have great support from Neetu. I lost a lot of weight, but I am gaining it back now, hopefully not as much as I used to weigh!”