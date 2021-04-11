Rishi Kapoor followed celebrity gossip website to keep an eye on son Ranbir, reveals Abhishek Bachchan

Late Rishi Kapoor's 'Delhi-6' co-star Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that the legendary actor would follow celebrity gossip website to keep tabs on his son Ranbir Kapoor.
During a shoot in Shimla, Abhishek discovered that the veteran actor would read gossip columns on a site to find out what his son was doing.
"We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual," he told Film Campanion.
The 'Big Bull' actor revealed that when he asked Rishi why he was on the site, the actor had replied: "the only way I can tell what Ranbir is doing."
"And I am like, 'This guy, he is amazing! He had no filter. He would just say it.' So, he was following (the website) to know what Ranbir was up to. I found that so sweet," Bachchan added.
Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, after a two-year battle with cancer and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.
