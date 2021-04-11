Rishi Kapoor followed celebrity gossip website to keep an eye on son Ranbir, reveals Abhishek Bachchan

Late Rishi Kapoor's 'Delhi-6' co-star Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that the legendary actor would follow celebrity gossip website to keep tabs on his son Ranbir Kapoor.

During a shoot in Shimla, Abhishek discovered that the veteran actor would read gossip columns on a site to find out what his son was doing.

"We were shooting in Shimla, and in the morning, I went to his room because I used to sit and have coffee with him in the morning. I walked into the room and he was in his lungi, he had these small glasses and he was on his computer. I found that very cute from behind, this visual," he told Film Campanion.