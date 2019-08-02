Rishi Kapoor enjoys 'ghar ka khana' with Riteish, Genelia while in New York

New York: Star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have recently paid a visit to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing a medical treatement in New York.

Sharing a glimpse of their meeting, Neetu took to Instagram on Friday and wrote: "Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovely, strong and inspiring Genelia and Ritesh."

Actor Anupam Kher also accompanied them.

"Hamara apna (now he is family) Anupam," Neetu added along with the image in which they all can be seen posing and sharing smiles.

Rishi thanked Genelia, Riteish and Anupam for "visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish please publish it. Love all of you".