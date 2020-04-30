Rishi Kapoor death: When legendary actor suggested wine shops remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who tragically succumbed to cancer this morning, was never afraid to speak his mind. It was for this reason that he had quite the fan following on Twitter.
During the imposed coronavirus lockdown imposed by the central government, Rishi Kapoor, like many of us, lamented the shutting down of wine shops across the country, saying that it will only ensure that black marketeers will benefit.
"Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai," he said.
In another tweet Kapoor added, "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts."
Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.
According to reports, the 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.
The hospitalisation was confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. "It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning," Randhir Kapoor said, according to a report in news18.com.
Incidentally, Kapoor, who is known to regularly tweet on social media, had not done so after April 2.
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.
Post return to India, Kapoor's health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February.
