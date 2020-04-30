Rishi Kapoor death: When legendary actor suggested wine shops remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who tragically succumbed to cancer this morning, was never afraid to speak his mind. It was for this reason that he had quite the fan following on Twitter.

During the imposed coronavirus lockdown imposed by the central government, Rishi Kapoor, like many of us, lamented the shutting down of wine shops across the country, saying that it will only ensure that black marketeers will benefit.

"Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc... need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai," he said.

In another tweet Kapoor added, "State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts."