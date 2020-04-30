Rishi Kapoor death: Tu tu hai vahi, Bachana ae haseeno, Chandini o meri chandini - Rishi's songs that will leave you in tears

A day after Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday at Mumbai hospital. He was 67.

After his death, his family issued a statement. The statement read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time.

There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

Well, Rishi was undoubtedly one of the best actors we have had in the industry and his death is a huge loss to the Bollywood industry. Known for his spontaneous nature, he never disappointed his fans when it comes to songs and movies. And what's great about his songs? You'd immediately connect with it. It's beautiful.

And now, all we have with us is the songs and movies that he gave us.

Here are his top songs that will leave you in tears;