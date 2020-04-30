Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor death: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn demise of the legend

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, after a two-year battle with leukemia, at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, after a two-year battle with leukemia, at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Rishi was 67. The shocking news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter and several other Bollywood actors also took to their social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor.

Mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with him and captioned it: "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. #rishikapoor."

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in 'Namastey London' wrote, "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan tweeted, "We have lost one of the greats today. An amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and 100% a child of Cinema.

Thank you for all the joy you brought to our lives.

Thank you for being the actor and human being that you were.

You will be badly missed Rishiji.

Love.

a."

I was 7 years old and overheard that my parents were invited to see a preview of âDuniya meri Jeb meinâ...it starred my favourite Rishi kapoor...it was school night and my very particular mother refused to let me come with her....I threw such a tantrum because i couldnât bare the fact that I was being disallowed from seeing a Chintu kapoor film...the parents finally succumbed...i went ....with stars in my eyes...like i had every time I saw him on celluloid...he was my HERO! The very handsome,the exceptionally charming,the eternally Romantic RISHI KAPOOR...my childhood was dedicated to watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his printed sweaters and dancing in my bedroom.....doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner plate in front of my school friends...and finally nearly fainting when I met him for the first time in Cochin on the sets of my fathers film DUNIYA...I looked at him like he was a monument that I wanted to keep marvelling at....when i directed him in SOTY i shed a tear silently after he gave his first shot ... a major childhood dream was actualised ....today i feel like an irreplaceable void has crept into my existence...a piece of my growing years has been snatched away....i am honoured to love him...to know him...to have a drink and reminisce with him....I still will .. how can the romance of Indian Cinema ever leave us? Never. Dard -e dil....but this legendary legacy will live on! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor also extended condolences as he wrote, "You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family."

"Today I have lost a dear friend Rishi kapoor. We had first met in Banglore in 1973 .He had come for a charity show of Bobby n I was there for Sholay’s shooting We met in the evening n kept talking till the wee hours to begin a friendship for 47 yrs. Good bye dear friend," wrote lyricist Javed Akhtar.

