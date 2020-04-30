Rishi Kapoor death: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn demise of the legend

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, after a two-year battle with leukemia, at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Rishi was 67. The shocking news was confirmed by Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter and several other Bollywood actors also took to their social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor.

Mourning the death of Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with him and captioned it: "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. #rishikapoor."