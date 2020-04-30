Rishi Kapoor death: PM Narendra Modi anguished by demise of the 'powerhouse of talent'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The legendary actor passed at 8:45 am on Thursday morning. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi condoled his family and fans. He wrote, "Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."
Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that this was a terrible week for Indian cinema. He said, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief."
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was also saddened by the demise of his senior schoolmate. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP."
"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," the Kapoor family said in a statement.
They added, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."
