Rishi Kapoor death: Neetu Kapoor shares emotional Instagram post

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were married for 40 years. They tied the knot on January 22, 1980. In 2015, Rishi spoke on “The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”, how he met his wife Neetu on the sets of their 1974 film “Zehreela Insaan” and how he fell in love with her.

“I remember I had an argument with my girlfriend at the time and I was very heartbroken. Trying to win her back, I had taken Neetu’s help in writing telegrams to my girlfriend while the two of us were shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’,” Rishi said in a statement.

“As time passed, I began to realise that Neetu is the one for me as I began to miss her when I had gone to Europe for a shoot. Ironically, I sent her a telegram from Europe to Kashmir saying that I was thinking of her,” he added.