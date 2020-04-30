Rishi Kapoor death: Looking back at his equation with son Ranbir's girlfriends - Deepika, Katrina, Alia

Deepika Padukone

Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone in 2008, but drew flak for allegedly cheating on her with Katrina Kaif while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009). After the relationship ended, DP appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan with Sonam Kapoor. The statements made by the two on Ranbir as a boyfriend didn’t sit well with Rishi who hit back at the two divas.

Karan asked Sonam what she thought of Ranbir when she said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika laughed and said, “Thank you!”. Later in the episode, Deepika said that she would like to gift Ranbir a pack of condoms and if she ever woke up as RK one day, she would like to go back to sleep. She also rated him the least on sex appeal.

In an interview with a tabloid, Rishi reacted on the same and said, “Well to put things in the right perspective, all I can say is that with both the girls it is a case of sour grapes. I have known Sonam’s father Anil for years. All I will say to the girls is: instead of doing all this concentrate on your careers. Why do you run shows that have so much gossip? I have done Koffee With Karan earlier with Neetu, my brothers and sister; there was great camaraderie and laughter on our show. We didn’t run anyone down. I don’t think you should encourage people to wash dirty linen in public. You will never see Ranbir running anyone down.”

“What can I say to Anil? Everyone is family here and these girls are like my children. I don`t want to get into fights involving my son`s friends. It just shows their (Deepika and Sonam) class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down,” he added.

Fast forward, things turned better between Deepika and Rishi. The two also announced their collaboration for the Indian remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway’s flick The Intern. However, due to the sudden demise, things will have to be reworked.