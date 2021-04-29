Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Remembering Chintuji's best movies

Rishi Kapoor was an Indian actor, director and producer who worked in Hindi films. He has received several accolades which included four Filmfare Awards, three Zee Cine Awards and a National Film Award. Kapoor is considered as one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor was married to actress Neetu Singh until his death. Together they have two children, a son - actor Ranbir Kapoor and a daughter- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 from leukemia.
Here are some of Rishi Kapoor's best movies:
Karz: This is a thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai.
Plot: Ravi is killed by his wife. He is reborn as Monty and is now a singer,he goes on holiday to Ooty where he recollects his memories from the previous life and inquires about his family from first life and his evil wife Kamini.
Role in film: Monty Oberoi/Ravi Verma
Yeh Vaada Raha: This is a romance film directed by Kapil Kapoor.
Plot: Vikram and Sunita, a couple, meet with a horrible accident and fall in love with each other but Vikram’s mother disapproves of Sunita as her future daughter in law because of Sunita’s poor background.
Role in film: Vikram Rai Bahadur
Saagar: This is a romantic drama film directed by Ramesh Sippy.
Plot: Raja secretly loves Mona, but she is in love with Ravi. However, Ravi’s grandmother disapproves of their relationship and asks Mona to forget him and marry someone else.
Role in film: Ravi
Nagina: This is a fantasy film directed by Harmesh Malhotra.
Plot: Rajni and Rajiv live a happy married life until Bhairon Nath, a pious man who controls snakes, informs Rajiv’s mother that Rajni is a shape-shifting snake. But he also has an evil, hidden agenda.
Role in film: Rajiv
Bobby: This is a musical romance directed by Raj Kapoor.
Plot: Raj, an adult heir of a rich businessman, falls in love with a 16-year-old Bobby. They have to retain their love as their families aren’t ready for their marriage.
Role in film: Raj Nath
Kapoor and Sons: This is a family drama film directed by Shakun Batra.
Plot: A story revolving around a dysfunctional family of 2 brothers who visit their family and discover that their parent’s marriage is on the verge of a breakdown, the family is undergoing a financial crunch and much more as the drama unfolds.
Role in film: Amarjeet Kapoor, grandfather of Rahul and Arjun.
