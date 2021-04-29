Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Remembering Chintuji's best movies

Rishi Kapoor was an Indian actor, director and producer who worked in Hindi films. He has received several accolades which included four Filmfare Awards, three Zee Cine Awards and a National Film Award. Kapoor is considered as one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor was married to actress Neetu Singh until his death. Together they have two children, a son - actor Ranbir Kapoor and a daughter- Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020 from leukemia.

Here are some of Rishi Kapoor's best movies:

Karz: This is a thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai.

Plot: Ravi is killed by his wife. He is reborn as Monty and is now a singer,he goes on holiday to Ooty where he recollects his memories from the previous life and inquires about his family from first life and his evil wife Kamini.

Role in film: Monty Oberoi/Ravi Verma

Yeh Vaada Raha: This is a romance film directed by Kapil Kapoor.

Plot: Vikram and Sunita, a couple, meet with a horrible accident and fall in love with each other but Vikram’s mother disapproves of Sunita as her future daughter in law because of Sunita’s poor background.

Role in film: Vikram Rai Bahadur

Saagar: This is a romantic drama film directed by Ramesh Sippy.

Plot: Raja secretly loves Mona, but she is in love with Ravi. However, Ravi’s grandmother disapproves of their relationship and asks Mona to forget him and marry someone else.

Role in film: Ravi