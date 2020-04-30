Rishi Kapoor death: Actor’s last tweet will leave you in tears

As the world was continuing to mourn the death of actor Irrfan Khan, cinema lovers woke up to the shocking news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise. He was 67. Kapoor is survived by his wife and actress Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Rishi who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, returned to India a year after his treatment in New York. Despite his deteriorating health, Kapoor was active on social media and kept his fans updated. He also didn’t shy away from opining on current affairs or schooling trolls with his befitting replies.

Here’s what the actor shared last on his Twitter account.