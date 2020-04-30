Rishi Kapoor death: Actor’s last tweet will leave you in tears

As the world was continuing to mourn the death of actor Irrfan Khan, cinema lovers woke up to the shocking news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise. He was 67. Kapoor is survived by his wife and actress Neetu, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
Rishi who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, returned to India a year after his treatment in New York. Despite his deteriorating health, Kapoor was active on social media and kept his fans updated. He also didn’t shy away from opining on current affairs or schooling trolls with his befitting replies.
Here’s what the actor shared last on his Twitter account.
Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.
According to reports, the 67-year-old actor had been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.
The hospitalisation was confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor. "It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning," Randhir Kapoor said, according to a report in news18.com.
Asked if it was an emergency situation, Randhir told the website: "That's why he has gone to the hospital. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side."
