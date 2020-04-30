Rishi Kapoor death: Actor put the R in romance and made us all believe in love

He was romance personified. Twinkling eyes, impish smile and most important; he sang songs that made everyone believe in love. Decade after decade watching Rishi Kapoor perform on screen made an entire generation, myself included, cherish romance.

What made Rishi special was that he not just made you believe in love, but the natural actor also made you believe in every character he portrayed. For a teenager in times when there was no satellite TV nor Netflix, the only way to see a newly-released movie was in the movie theatre.

The innocent Raju of Sargam, tormented Dev in Prem Rog, sacrificing Rohit Gupta of Chandni, the sauve Kishan Malhotra of Bol Radha Bol and the supportive Shekhar Gupta of Damini – Rishi made each one of his characters so real. It warmed hearts of the fairer sex that Rishi, the romantic star, always stood by the ladies and did not dominate over them.

It was fashionable to sing his songs in loud, often off-key. The hum tum ek kamre mein band ho aur chabi kho jaye of Bobby, Khullam Khulla pyar karenge of Khel Khel Mein and Meri Umar Ke Naujawanon of Karz symbolised rebellious love and everyone was singing them while wearing bell-bottoms too.