Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 'Tu tu hai vahi', 'Bachana ae haseeno' - Best evergreen songs of the late actor

Rishi Kapoor was undoubtedly one of the best actors we have had in the industry and his death is a huge loss to the Bollywood industry.

Known for his spontaneous nature, he never disappointed his fans when it comes to songs and movies. And what's great about his songs? You'd immediately connect with it. It's beautiful.

And now, all we have with us is the songs and movies that he gave us.

Here are his top songs that will leave you in tears.