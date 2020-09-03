Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: 'Tu tu hai vahi', 'Bachana ae haseeno' - Best evergreen songs of the late actor

Rishi Kapoor was undoubtedly one of the best actors we have had in the industry and his death is a huge loss to the Bollywood industry.
Known for his spontaneous nature, he never disappointed his fans when it comes to songs and movies. And what's great about his songs? You'd immediately connect with it. It's beautiful.
And now, all we have with us is the songs and movies that he gave us.
Here are his top songs that will leave you in tears.
Well, Thankyou Rishi Kapoor for all the movies and songs you have left behind. Thankyou for showing us what is love through tour songs. Thankyou for all the funny moments that we will always cherish throughout our lives. We surely could not have it the other way. Rest in peace, you legend!
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)