Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima share priceless memories with the legendary actor

Marking late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's 69th birth anniversary, his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on Saturday, shared social media posts dedicated to him.

Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a priceless throwback picture with Rishi from their time in NYC.

She wrote, “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today!!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab.”

On the other hand, Riddhima shared a picture with her father from her childhood days.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "Hi Papa... We celebrate you everyday! We miss you and we love you! Heaven's brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars and beyond .... Always ...forever Mushk." In the image, Riddhima and Rishi could be seen posing for the camera, while dressed in casual attires with twinning hats.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, 2020, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The star couple featured together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

Rishi was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala.

Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

Riddhima also shared the first look of 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which is the iconic star's final film.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal had stepped into the late actor's role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which was being filmed but couldn't complete the shooting after Rishi's demise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared two posters of the film. The first was the one featuring Rishi in the film's titular role, while the second one featured Paresh in the same role, which he took up after Rishi's death.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' was supposed to mark Juhi and Rishi's reunion on the big screen after a long time. The two starred in films like 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Saajan Ka Ghar', 'Rishta Ho To Aisa', 'Ghar Ki Ijaazat', and 'Eena Meena Deeka' to name a few.

They were last seen together in the 2009 film 'Luck By Chance', which marked Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut and was produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 12:53 PM IST