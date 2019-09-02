Rishi Kapoor and Neetu get a visit from Juhi Chawla while in New York

New Delhi: Actor Rishi Kapoor set to soon return home to Mumbai after spending nearly 10 months in New York, received visitors actor Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta who showed up in the Big Apple to visit him.

Rishi Kapoor who is receiving treatment for his health condition shared his recent rendezvous with the 'Ishq' actor and husband on the micro-blogging site Twitter by posting a picture.

"Thank you Juhi and Jay Mehta for visiting us" the actor wrote.

Rishi has been receiving visits from scores of people from the film fraternity who wished for his good health. He also enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara.

While he has been in New York for quite a while, his last film outing 'Jhooti Kahin Ka' came out on July 19 where he shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Manoj Joshi.