Rishi Kapoor and Neetu are all smiles as they pose with granddaughter Samara

Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for a while now, recuperating after his treatment. In fact, while there, the veteran actor and his wife Neetu Singh have been playing host to a number of Bollywood celebrities who dropped by to visit. Away from the filmi circuit, Rishi and Neetu were recently seen spending some quality family time with their daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara.

Sharing an image of the four on her Instagram account, Riddhima added, “#lafamilia #borsalinofamily???? #love&onlylove #nolookingback”. Posing for the camera, the four were snapped sporting hats with broad smiles all around.