Rishi and Neetu Kapoor leave for Mumbai after being away for 11 months

The last 11 months have surely been difficult for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as Rishi battled with cancer. Rishi even went on to say that Neetu has been his support system and that it would have been really difficult for him to survive without her. The couple was counting days till they could finally return to Mumbai and it is finally happening.

Even though a lot of celebs have visited their residence at the Big Apple, there’s no place like home and they were visibly homesick. A fan spotted them at the airport and had the opportunity to click a picture with them. After the picture was posted online, the fans obviously went crazy and were overwhelmed over Rishi’s return.