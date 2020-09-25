RIPSPB: Twitter mourns legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Balasubrahmanyam was in the hospital almost three weeks after recovering from COVID-19. On Thursday, his condition was "extremely critical". "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5 remains on ECM and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical," the health bulletin from MGM Healthcare had stated.

Meanwhile, Twitter mourned the legendary singer's demise. "More tragic news. SP Balasubrahmanyam is no more. For a Hindi-speaker, his Hindi film songs in the early to mid-90s are indelible for me. Of course the man was another level in Tamil and Telugu. #RIPSPB," wrote a Twitter user.

"Like I said this year just isn’t getting any better..another legend gone #ripspb sir..you have given us a world In which we can get lost in.. your voice your music is gonna live forever.. just like how u will live on forever in our hearts and memories..may you find ur peace," said another Twitter user.

Here are a few reactions: