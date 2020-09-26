RIPSPB: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Puri: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Padma Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam to pay tribute to the legendary singer who passed away on Friday.

Balasubrahmanyam was a playback singer, music director, and a dubbing artist, his work significantly outdoing language barriers with contributions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

The Padma Shri award-winning musician is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam and his children SP Charan and Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.