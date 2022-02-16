RIP Bappi Lahiri: From acting debut to Guinness World Record, lesser-known facts about the 'Disco King'

Veteran singer-music director Bappi Lahiri -- who wielded the baton at the age of 17 -- passed away in Mumbai, on Tuesday night, an official said.

He was 69 and breathed his last in the Criticare Hospital where he was admitted for certain post-Covid issues.

A familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films like 'Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja' and 'I am a disco dancer', to which his fans still groove.

Here are some lesser known facts of the 'Disco King'

Bappi Lahiri was born as Alokesh Lahiri. He later changed his stage name to Bappi Lahiri. His parents Aparesh Lahiri and Bansari Lahiri too were both renowned singers.

Lahiri is related to Kishore Kumar, who supported him to make it in the music industry. Kumar is Lahiri’s maternal uncle.

Lahiri also tried out some acting in his uncle's film. He made his acting debut in 1974 in Kumar-starrer 'Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi'.

The Guinness Book of World Records had enrolled legendary singer’s name in 1986 for recording over 180 songs for 33 movies.

He not only collaborated with popular names like Akon and Lady Gaga but rights to his music was bought by mega-budget franchises like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. He also composed music for Disney animated film Moana and made the international audience groove to Football Fever.

Lahiri wears 9-10 gold pieces of jewelry in his day to daily life.

In 2011, Lahiri had released a music album named 'Walking on Love Street', under which it featured an American Idol participant Shaun Barrows.

He was the only music director who was invited by Micheal Jackson to attend his first-ever live show in Mumbai, which was held in 1996.

Lahiri was the only Indian music director in 1989 that got invited by Jonathon Ross for a live performance on BBC London.

Lahiri was honored by the House of Lords for a wonderful contribution to the NGO Justice for Widows.

In 2014, Lahiri reportedly owned 754 grams of gold jewelry that was worth Rs. 17,67,451.

Lahiri’s one of the iconic songs 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja', from the movie Disco Dancer in 1982 had featured in the Hollywood movie 'You Don’t Mess With The Zohan’s'.

