RIP Bappi Lahiri: Check out these rare throwback pictures of the disco legend

Veteran singer-music director Bappi Lahiri -- who wielded the baton at the age of 17 -- passed away in Mumbai, on Tuesday night, an official said.

He was 69 and breathed his last in the Criticare Hospital where he was admitted for certain post-Covid issues.

Bappi Da, who boasted more than 55.9K followers on Instagram, would treat his fans with some rare throwback pictures. Here’s a set of frames shared by the disco king himself.

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", 'aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.

He also gave music to films in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati cinema.

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.

The last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US.

"The last rites will be held at Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu," Lahiri's son-in-law Govind Bansal told PTI.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:38 AM IST