Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes for 'baby brother' Ranbir: 'Happiest bday AWESOMENESS'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor on early Monday as he ringed into his 38th birthday.

Riddhima took to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the 'Rockstar' actor.

The collage featured an array of pictures capturing moments between the brother-sister duo.

It also featured a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab," she wrote in the caption.