Bollywood

Updated on

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes for 'baby brother' Ranbir: 'Happiest bday AWESOMENESS'

By ANI

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor on early Monday as he ringed into his 38th birthday.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wishes for 'baby brother' Ranbir: 'Happiest bday AWESOMENESS'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor on early Monday as he ringed into his 38th birthday.

Riddhima took to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the 'Rockstar' actor.

The collage featured an array of pictures capturing moments between the brother-sister duo.

It also featured a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

"Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Birthday lunch â¤ï¸ Happiest Bday Rans â¤ï¸

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Riddhima also posted few pictures from the Birthday eve celebration of her brother on her Instagram stories.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in