Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 08:32 PM IST

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals brother Ranbir Kapoor gave her clothes to his girlfriends

Actress Neetu Kapoor with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are going to be seen as the special guests on the Sunday episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The mother-daughter duo has some interesting conversations with host Kapil Sharma.

During one such conversation, Kapil asks Riddhima to elaborate the time when she was studying in London and her brother Ranbir Kapoor used to take her things without seeking her permission and give them to his girlfriends.

Riddhima laughingly says: "Yes, I was studying in London and had returned home during the holidays. I was just sitting around one day and saw one of his female friends come home. Then I noticed that the top she was wearing was very similar to the one I had. It was then that I realised that to save his pocket money, he used to give most of my belongings."

To this, Neetu Kapoor adds: "I have never given money to my children. But give them only as much as they need and never spoil them. I used to give them just enough."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

