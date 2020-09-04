Riddhima Kapoor Sahani pens down a heartfelt post on Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020. He was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after complaining that he was not feeling well.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Born as Rishi Raj Kapoor in Bollywood's first family, he was the son of thespian actor Raj Kapoor, who was dubbed as the industry's original 'showman'.

Cinema ran in the Kapoor blood as Rishi's brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, uncles Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath, Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor all made an immense contribution to the entertainment industry.

Rishi's first brush with the camera was in Raj Kapoor's film 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970) where he plays the childhood role of his father. He managed to grab a National Film Award for the portrayal.

Three years later, 'Bobby' catapulted Rishi to stardom. With Dimple Kapadia as the leading lady, the romance pulled huge crowds to theatres.

He went on to star in several hit films in the next few years, including 'Laila Majnu', 'Rafoo Chakkar', 'Sargam', 'Karz', 'Prem Rog', 'Nagina', 'Honeymoon', 'Banjaran', 'Heena' and 'Bol Radha Bol'.

Rishi married Neetu Singh in 1980. She was by his side when he breathed his last. Love blossomed between the two on movie sets and they together delivered many hits like 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Do Dooni Chaar'.

In 1999, the actor tried a hand at direction with the movie 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen', starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna.

In the 2000s, the actor starred in many supporting roles in films like 'Hum Tum' and 'Love Aaj Kal' with absolute ease no matter what the scale of the portrayal was.

He was also one of the first few actors to have acted in English films with 'Don't Stop Dreaming' and 'Sambar Salsa', both released in 2007.

In 2012, the actor proved his prowess as a villain with the ferocious Rauf Lala in the movie 'Agneepath', a remake of 1990 hit of the same name.

Later that year, for the first time, the actor shared screen space with brother Randhir Kapoor in the multi-starrer comedy movie 'Housefull 2'.

He was last seen on-screen in 2019 film 'The Body' which also starred Emran Hashmi.