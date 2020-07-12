Riddhima Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Ranbir, Neetu and Karan Johar testing positive for COVID-19

Riddhima Kapoor slammed a Twitter user for spreading fake news of her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a now deleted post, the user had shared that Neetu, Ranbir and Karan Johar had tested positive for COVID-19 after Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda had attended Neetu’s birthday party hosted by Riddhima.
The 39-year-old took to Instagram and wrote, “Attention seeking??? Least verify/ clarify! We are fit We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics #fakenews”
Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 62nd birthday on July 8. The sibling duo hosted a special birthday dinner for their mom and Riddhima took to social media to share the pictures from the evening.
How is Agastya related to all of this? He is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. His grandmother Ritu Nanda is late actor Rishi Kapoor’s sister.
For those unversed, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 two days after Neetu Kapoor’s birthday. Meanwhile, there are no reports of Agastya attending the same party of testing for COVID-19.
Riddhima is the elder sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor and is married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni.
