Riddhima Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Ranbir, Neetu and Karan Johar testing positive for COVID-19

Riddhima Kapoor slammed a Twitter user for spreading fake news of her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a now deleted post, the user had shared that Neetu, Ranbir and Karan Johar had tested positive for COVID-19 after Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda had attended Neetu’s birthday party hosted by Riddhima.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram and wrote, “Attention seeking??? Least verify/ clarify! We are fit We are good! Stop spreading rumours! #lunatics #fakenews”