Richard Dawkins confirms Javed Akhtar is the 2020 recipient of Dawkins Award

For the uninitiated, The Richard Dawkins Award is an annual award that was presented by the Atheist Alliance of America up until July 2019 when it moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI).

According to the CFI press release, "The recipient will be a distinguished individual from the worlds of science, scholarship, education or entertainment, who publicly proclaims the values of secularism and rationalism, upholding scientific truth wherever it may lead".

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had made an official statement on winning the award and said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book ‘The Selfish Gene'. I have since then read every book of his and ‘The God Delusion' is my absolute favourite," said Akhtar.

"To have my name included in the distinguished list of the previous recipients such as Bill Maher and Christopher Hitchens is fulfilment of a dream I had not even seen," he added.