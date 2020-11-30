Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela' to clash with 'Wonder Woman 1984' on Christmas 2020

Mumbai: "Shakeela", starring Richa Chadha, is slated to have a theatrical release on Christmas, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, directed by Indrajit Lankesh, was scheduled to hit the screens earlier this year.

"Shakeela" features Chadha as the titular adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The makers made the announcement with the launch of the film's new poster, which features the "Fukrey" star draped in a sari, holding a gun.

"This year, Christmas gets hotter. In cinemas," the caption on the poster read.