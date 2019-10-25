Richa Chadha urged people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has urged people to celebrate a noise pollution-free Diwali this year for the sake of animals. She also said that here is need to increase social awareness about loud noise of crackers, which is an abuse to animals.

Richa credited RESQ an charitable trust that treats injured animals and also reducing human-animal conflict on the streets. She asked, "How many people are actually care about the cow as much as they pretend to?"