Richa Chadha urged people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has urged people to celebrate a noise pollution-free Diwali this year for the sake of animals. She also said that here is need to increase social awareness about loud noise of crackers, which is an abuse to animals.

Richa credited RESQ an charitable trust that treats injured animals and also reducing human-animal conflict on the streets. She asked, "How many people are actually care about the cow as much as they pretend to?"

Richa Chadha appealed the people to minimise the use of loud crackers. She said, "It's important that we take it upon ourselves to protect these animals. Diwali is a harrowing time for them and I make it a point to speak up for them. We need to increase social awareness to ensure that people keep their pain in mind. A lot of fun could be had at Diwali without making it painful for pets. I promote a happy, prosperous and noise-free Diwali and sincerely hope that people act responsibly this year."

Richa Chadha will been seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s movie “Panga” along with Kangana Ranaut. While she recently seen in crime drama film “Section 375” with Akshaye Khanna.

