Richa Chadha spills the beans on marriage plans with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for over two years, and are going pretty strong. Quite naturally, fans now wonder if they are planning to tie the knot anytime soon. While both Richa and Ali seem to be in a totally blissful space, it looks like there’s still some time before they take the wedding vows.
In a recent interview, Richa opened up on the same, saying they were short of time at present. She added that right now, a conversation about marriage would rather sound like a line producer’s job. She says she and Ali are waiting and chilling right now, and are in an absolutely happy space.
The actor also added how finding someone like-minded in the entertainment industry is a rare thing and her romance with Ali, which she thinks is a miracle, happened organically.
The two had first met while filming Fukrey (2013), and cupid soon struck.
Richa, at present, has her hands full with Kangana Ranaut‘s sports drama Panga, Southern adult star Shakeela’s biopic titled Shakeela and Pushpendra Misra’s comedy Ghoomketu. Ali, on the other hand, will be next seen in the American thriller Death On The Nile.
