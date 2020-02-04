Richa Chadha shares exquisite first look from her upcoming love drama; see pic

Richa Chadha is in top form coming fresh off the praises for her part in Panga. Though she hasn’t officially announced her next project, the actress seems to be officially sending out hints. She recently posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous silk cotton saree, teaming it with a checkered blouse on her social media. Her look is very dramatically beautiful pairing a very stunning imagery.

Richa also shared the look on Instagram, and wrote, "Something exciting coming soon, Watch this space for more ". In the look she is seen wearing rustic jewellery and the project is said to be a drama with a strong backdrop of a love story. Sources close to her indicate that she recently did a look test for a project that she has her heart set on.