Richa Chadha recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic look from 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun'

Looks like Richa Chadha, known for her exceptional performances in content-driven films like 'Masaan', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Fukrey' is also an out and out Madhuri Dixit fan girl.

The actor recently collaborated with a popular designer Karan Torani, with her looks themed and inspired from the dhak-dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and her iconic romantic blockbuster from the 90s, 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun'.

Richa starred with the multi-talented Vijay Varma, who is known for his role in 'Gully Boy' in the concept based reel by Torani house. The campaign is reminiscent of the 90s era nostalgia. Richa knows how to get everyone into the energetic mode.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will resume shooting for the next installment of her buddy-comedy franchise, 'Fukrey' along with the original star-cast soon

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:31 PM IST