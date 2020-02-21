Richa Chadha or Smita Patil? The resemblance is uncanny in this post

Smita’s son Prateik Babbar also commented on the post by writing, “bohot khoobsurat”.

Actress Freida Pinto also weighed in by posting, “Two of my favourites in one frame. Now that's the perfect start to my day!”

According to reports, Richa has been approached by a Bengaluru-based photographer for a special reel pay homage to Patil's work and talent. It further mentions that the pictures will be based on several of Patil's films, including Arth (1982), Bhumika (1977) and Mirch Masala (1987).

"This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthen feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured up this avatar. There are a few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it's a role unlike she's ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in," a source told IANS.

Richa will be next seen in the political drama Madam Chief Minister. The film has been shot in Lucknow. It also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, and is slated to release on July 17.